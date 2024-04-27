All Steelers

Steelers Select OC Zach Frazier in 2024 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added another offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sep 17, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Zach
Sep 17, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Zach / Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding another rookie to their offensive line, selecting West Virginia center Zach Frazier with the 51st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Steelers used their first two picks in the 2024 draft to add to potential starters to the trenches. After landing Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu with their first-round pick, the team came back to select Frazier, solidifying their last two holes along the o-line.

It's the first time the team selected offensive linemen in the first two rounds since 2012 when they selected David DeCastro and Mike Adams.

Frazier is a 6-foot-2, 306-pound center who played 24 games at West Virginia. The First-Team All-Big 12 came into the NFL Draft as one of the top three centers with the potential of going anywhere from the bottom of the first round to the middle of the second. He now ends up in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers brought Frazier in for a local pre-draft visit after not meeting with him at the NFL Combine.

Frazier joins a Steelers roster that does not have a true center outside of him. It doesn't mean he'll be guaranteed the job, and will likely have to compete for the starting job with Nate Herbig and possibly second-year lineman Spencer Anderson. He'll be expected to win that competition but will still need to prove himself at training camp in Latrobe.

Pittsburgh has picks 84, 98, 119, 178 and 195 left in the NFL Draft.

Published
