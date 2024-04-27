Steelers Select DT Logan Lee in 2024 NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers add another player to their defense, selecting Iowa defensive tackle Logan Lee with the 178th pick in the sixth-round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Steelers started the draft with three offensive players, taking Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, West Virginia center Zach Frazier and Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson. They then added to their defense with N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson, followed by another offensive lineman in South Dakota State guard Mason McCormick. They went back to the defensive side to open round six with Lee.
Lee finished his college career with 158 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He current stands 6-foot-5, 281 pounds.
The big man in the middle has the ability to play all three interior positions, and should be an immediate option for the Steelers as a depth piece behind Keeanu Benton, Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi.
Lee will head to training camp this summer looking to compete with DeMarvin Leal, Montravius Adams and Isaiahh Loudermilk for a roster spot, and potential playing time in 2024.
The Steelers will end their current slate of draft picks with No. 195.
