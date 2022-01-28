Ben Roethlisberger Retires - What's Next for the Steelers?

It's time for the Pittsburgh Steelers to find their next franchise quarterback.

Ben Roethlisberger officially announced his retirement after 18 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, now what?

It was easy to look back on Roethlisberger's career with all of the superstars that came out to support him. Even some names we didn't think would say much, and some other messages that just made zero sense.

Will there ever be another Big Ben? Maybe Josh Allen is already the next one?

And now it's time for the Steelers to begin their search for their next franchise quarterback. How do they go about it? Does it start right now or next season?

