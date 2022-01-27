Skip to main content
Antonio Brown Congratulates Ben Roethlisberger on Retirement

The two stars spent nine years together with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Antonio Brown's departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers wasn't clean cut, but the All-Pro wideout still took a moment to congratulate his star quarterback on retirement. 

"Best tandem in the NFL, Congrats Legend," Brown wrote on social media. 

The two spent nine years together in Pittsburgh, combining for 1,275 yards and 74 touchdowns.

Brown joins a number of NFL stars  and former teammates to pay their respects to Roethlisberger, including fellow quarterback Tom Brady and Steelers owner Art Rooney II.

