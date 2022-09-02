Final Thoughts on Steelers New Roster
The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their 53-man roster firm. After placing players on Injured Reserve, bringing players back and making two trades, the 2022 Steelers are here.
Looking at the final roster, what stands out? Some guys made the tea that probably shouldn't meanwhile, there's still a gaping hole on the offense that wasn't addressed properly.
How far can this team go with their roster? What's on the top of the to-do list next offseason? What more can be done, right now?
Take one final deep dive into the 53-man roster the Pittsburgh Steelers have constructed to start the season.
Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Read More
Steelers Add Three More Players to Practice Squad
Steelers Place Damonte Kazee, Calvin Austin on IR, Re-Sign Allen and Scott
Jaylen Warren's Surreal Moment of Making Steelers Roster
Steelers Trade for OL Jesse Davis
Alex Leatherwood Becomes Available for Steelers
Steelers Cut Anthony McFarland, Justin Layne
New ILB Option Arises for Steelers
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook