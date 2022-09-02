Final Thoughts on Steelers New Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their 53-man roster firm. After placing players on Injured Reserve, bringing players back and making two trades, the 2022 Steelers are here.

Looking at the final roster, what stands out? Some guys made the tea that probably shouldn't meanwhile, there's still a gaping hole on the offense that wasn't addressed properly.

How far can this team go with their roster? What's on the top of the to-do list next offseason? What more can be done, right now?

Take one final deep dive into the 53-man roster the Pittsburgh Steelers have constructed to start the season.

