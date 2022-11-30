For Kenny Pickett's Success, Steelers Need to Fix Glaring Hole

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one need they must address in the offseason. Really, they have a few, but if they surpass all of them to land the best option here, that's an offseason victory.

It's becoming more and more clear where the whole is on offense. It's not Kenny Pickett, it's not Najee Harris, it's the offensive line. And more specifically, it's the left side of the offense line.

More specific than that, it's the left tackle position.

Pittsburgh has three linemen they should feel confident in. The other two could be options for change - even if that means just replacing one and then replacing the other with the other.

Do you get what I'm saying?

