Malik Reed Is More Perfect Than Steelers Believed

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the best move possible with Malik Reed. All summer, everyone has been talking about where and when this could find a third outside linebacker. They went through at least four options - and in an unexpected trade, they found someone who's an even better fit than anyone thought possible.

Reed brings starter-quality play with backup expectations. The first thing I heard about this guy is that "if the Steelers don't start him he's the best off the bench option in the NFL." Well, good things that's exactly what he's going to do in Pittsburgh.

There was once a time when the Steelers looked for a player as good as Reed to be their starter. Someone they believed could be the future at the position. Today, they head into Week 1 of the season with a guy who's possibly better than that once starter and is going to add to an already great pass rush.

An A+ trade for the Steelers.

