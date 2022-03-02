Mitchell Trubisky Overshadows NFL Combine News for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are at the NFL Combine, but the talk is all Mitchell Trubisky.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are at the 2022 NFL Combine, but their news cycle has been full of Mitchell Trubisky talk.

The Steelers have been reported to have interest in Trubisky this offseason, but the price tag might be a bit high. Even if it's not, though, does he make the most sense for Pittsburgh?

Jameis Winston, Jimmy Garoppolo and Marcus Mariota have also been tied to the Steelers. If all these options are on the table, will Pittsburgh decide to stick with a veteran or bring in a rookie quarterback?

