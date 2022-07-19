Bills Recruiting Former Steelers CB Joe Haden

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden remains a free agent, and as training camp begins to open around the league, a new team has entered the mix for the Pro Bowler.

Haden teased a return to the Cleveland Browns, where he spent his first seven seasons. Now, the Buffalo Bills are on the radar, with a few of their stars beginning to recruit Haden to the north.

Recently-signed linebacker Von Miller has mentioned how he's had conversations with Haden about joining him in Buffalo. Miller signed a $120 million deal with the Bills this offseason, adding to one of the league's best defenses.

Safety Jordan Poyer has also made it known he's spoken with Haden about joining the Bills.

Now, Stefon Diggs is putting his hat in the ring. A recent post of Haden working out at UCLA caught the attention of Diggs, who let his team know the corner has been working.

The Bills invested in the cornerback position by drafting Kaiir Elam in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Tre'Davious White is still recovering from an ACL injury and the team's second-best corner Levi Wallace signed a two-year deal with the Steelers.

Haden missed five games last season with a foot injury but seems to be 100% healthy at this point in the offseason.

