Will NFC North QB Become Steelers New Starter in 2022?

A recent report lists the Pittsburgh Steelers as a landing spot for a big name NFC quarterback.

With Ben Roethlisberger's probable retirement, it is no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers will be actively surveying the quarterback landscape this offseason.

Between free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft, there are many options for the team's next signal-caller.

However, the Steelers also possess the means to work the trade market.

In fact, after the Matt Stafford and Jared Goff trade last offseason - it isn't out of the realm of possibility that the team explores that avenue of talent acquisition.

With three top 100 selections in this year's draft and ranking within the top 10 of all organizations in estimated cap space, a big splash seems likely for a team on the cusp of returning to the Super Bowl with a few roster upgrades.

According to a recent report by the Athletic, the Minnesota Vikings may have the answer the Steelers are looking for in the next few months.

"The top options for a Cousins trade seem to be the Broncos, Steelers, and Panthers with a couple of other teams perhaps marginally interested."

Those are the words of Minnesota beat writer Chad Graff, who tends to have a solid pulse on the Vikings.

With Mike Zimmer out after eight seasons, it is apparent that the team is in a selling state and could be willing to part with Kirk Cousins for the right price.

Of course, the major hurdle is Cousins' contract, but he could provide the team with a solid option named Dwayne Haskins or Mason Rudolph.

He is coming off one of the best seasons as he threw for 33 touchdowns while only throwing just seven interceptions.

For a player entering his 11th season in 2022, he would provide the Black and Gold with both veteran leadership and playoff experience.

It may not be the appealing of names (compared to Aaron Rodgers), but it can help coach Mike Tomlin's team for the right price.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mike Tomlin Addresses QB Situation in 2022

Cam Heyward's Emotion Response to Absence of Stephon Tuitt

Mike Tomlin Among Highest Odds to be Raiders Next Head Coach

Joe Haden Sends Farewell Message to Steelers Fans

Ben Roethlisberger's Plans After Football