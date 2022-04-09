Skip to main content

Sports World Reacts to Death of Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

The Pittsburgh Steelers QB died in South Florida on Saturday.

PITTSBURGH -- The tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has struck the sports world, with words from his former and current teammates, and those within the sports world being shared across the internet.

Haskins was killed early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle on I-595 in South Florida. He was 24-years-old. 

Former Teammates

Current Teammates 

Rest of The Sports World

Haskins Was Struck by Dump Truck on Interstate

Mike Tomlin Releases Statement on Death of Dwayne Haskins

