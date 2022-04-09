Sports World Reacts to Death of Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins
PITTSBURGH -- The tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has struck the sports world, with words from his former and current teammates, and those within the sports world being shared across the internet.
Haskins was killed early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle on I-595 in South Florida. He was 24-years-old.
Former Teammates
Current Teammates
Rest of The Sports World
Haskins Was Struck by Dump Truck on Interstate
Mike Tomlin Releases Statement on Death of Dwayne Haskins
