Steelers Rumored to Move Diontae Johnson's Position

Out of all the Pittsburgh Steelers options, why would Diontae Johnson be the target to be moved?

How did we get here? The Pittsburgh Steelers have a handful of multi-capable wide receivers - some who work best on the inside - and Diontae Johnson is the name to talk about? 

No, the Steelers are not moving Johnson inside. They will work three or four receivers at slot, and these are them, but it won't be Johnson. There's multiple reasons for that, but one glaring one that is being overlooked. 

