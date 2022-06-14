After a year of injuries, the Pittsburgh Steelers left guard explains why he's so confident in his body.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a competition going at left guard, but the front runner heading into training camp has been a team hopeful for three years.

Kevin Dotson has shown the Steelers, and their fans, how dominant he can be on the offensive line. The problem, however, is that when given the opportunity to start, he dealt with injuries.

Dotson dealt with multiple ankle injuries last season, keeping him off the field for a most of OTAs and mini camp, some training camp and then all but nine games during the regular season.

After spending the offseason working on bettering his lower body, he says he feels ready for this season.

"I feel great," Dotson said. "I'm confident in my ankles. I'm confident in being on the left side. I'm confident in knowing that I can learn the playbook. So, everything is coming together for me."

Dotson said he was at 100% roughly three weeks prior to training camp and has been working throughout the spring to toughen his ankles.

"I was training pretty much the whole offseason on ankle mobility and strength, so I felt confident before I came back," Dotson said.

He and Kendrick Green will battle for the left guard position this summer, but right now, Dotson holds the lead. After two years of high expectations for the offensive guard, he seems ready to make a strong contribution.

