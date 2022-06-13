Steelers' Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt Named NFL's Second-Best Defensive Duo

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best defensive line duos across the NFL, and there's no hiding it. But as Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt continue to dominate, they also continue moving up as the NFL's best defensive pairs.

CBS Sports recently release their list of the Top 10 Duos in the NFL. Ranked fifth on their list is Heyward and Watt, left as only the second-best defensive pair in the league.

"The backbone of one of the NFL's best defenses over the past several years, this duo has combined to total 115 sacks over the past five seasons -- an average of 23 per year," CBS Sports wrote. "Watt had nearly that many himself last season, with a record-tying 22.5 of them. He's led the NFL in quarterback takedowns and tackles for loss in each of the past two seasons and just won his first Defensive Player of the Year award. Heyward is the unsung hero of Pittsburgh's defense, playing every spot along the interior of the defensive line, pushing pockets and getting after the quarterback. He's made five consecutive Pro Bowls while Watt has made four in a row, and two appearances on the All-Pro first team in the last three seasons while Watt has made three in a row. You won't find a better duo along the defensive front."

The Steelers dominant defenders rank only behind the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey amongst defensive pairs. Donald and Ramsey sit second on the list.

"The NFL's best defensive player, Donald is totally unblockable," CBS Sports wrote. "Interior defenders simply are not supposed to be able to do what he does, and he does it anyway, with metronomic consistency. Paired with arguably the NFL's best defensive back, the duo kept the Rams firmly in the mix for titles even while Jared Goff was under center, and helped propel them to the Super Bowl once the team added Matthew Stafford last year. Stafford and Cooper Kupp had a magical season in their first year together, but this is still the best duo on the Rams until Donald decides to hang up his spikes for good."

The Dallas Cowboys' Dan Quinn and Micah Parsons are the only other defensive set on the list, ranking 10th.

