Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: One More Signing On the Way

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are through their first portion of summer workouts and have a gap before hitting the field at Saint Vincent's for training camp.

In the meantime, it's the part of the offseason to begin breaking down who is standing out and who needs to fight for a roster spot. Through OTAs and mini camp, the Steelers' 53-man roster seems pretty set in stone.

Things could change in Latrobe, but as of now, this looks like Pittsburgh's roster in 2022.

Offense

Quarterback:

Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett

The Steelers usually keep three quarterbacks on the roster, but with Chris Oladokun being able to pass through waivers, they only need to stick with two this season. Mason Rudolph is the odd man out.

Running Back:

Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr., Anthony McFarland

The Steelers' undrafted free agents want to be fan favorites, but they aren't impressing so far. Last year, you knew early that Kalen Ballage was going to beat out Jaylen Samuels for the final roster spot. You don't have that feeling this summer. Not yet at least.

Fullback:

Derek Watt

Connor Heyward is working strictly with the tight ends, so Watt doesn't have competition.

Wide Receiver:

Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Gunner Olszewski, Anthony Miller

The battle between three or four players for the sixth wide receiver is intense. This group looks much better than last year, and it leaves them with options for the final roster spot. The Steelers would usually think of only keeping five receivers, but this group is too deep not to keep six. Miller wins the battle between he, Miles Boykin and Cody White.

Tight End:

Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Connor Heyward

While there's definitely questions about how well Connor Heyward can succeed at tight end, he was a big standout during mini camp. This rookie doesn't drop passes and seems very comfortable on the field and learning.

Offensive Tackle:

Dan Moore Jr., Chuks Okorafor, Joe Haeg

The Steelers didn't address offensive tackle this offseason which still feels strange. But, because of their roster, Joe Haeg remains the primary backup, as well as John Leglue, who can play across the line.

Offensive Guard:

James Daniels, Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green, John Leglue

It's still Kevin Dotson's spot to lose at left guard, but this is competition to watch heading into training camp. Either way, the loser of the LG battle and Leglue offer depth to the position.

Center:

Mason Cole, J.C. Hassenauer

J.C. Hassenauer has established himself as a swing guard who can be reliable at center if called upon. Now, he's got a great looking leg tattoo, which should make him better, right?

Defense

Defensive Tackle/Nose Tackle:

Cam Heyward, Tyson Alualu, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravious Adams, Henry Mondauex

Henry Mondauex remains with the Steelers' 53-man roster despite all the depth at the end of the lineup. His special teams ability is an easy decision above Carlos and Khalil Davis.

Defensive End:

Chris Wormley, DeMarvin Leal

Adding a veteran isn't out of the question, but right now, these two remain the only options at defensive end for the Steelers.

Outside Linebacker:

T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Gerard Avery, Outside Signing

Tuzar Skipper looks like the best fourth outside linebacker currently on the roster. But the Steelers don't want to find themselves with Avery and Skipper playing valuable reps during the season. So, they'll go out and find someone. Here's four names they could still sign.

Inside Linebacker:

Myles Jack, Devin Bush, Buddy Johnson, Robert Spillane, Marcus Allen

The Steelers inside linebacker room could look pretty good this season if Devin Bush returns to form and Buddy Johnson takes the second-year leap. Then, they have run stuffer Robert Spillane and special teamer Marcus Allen. Not a bad crowd.

Cornerback:

Cam Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace, Arthur Maulet, Justin Layne

Even though people want to act like the Steelers still need a true CB1, this group isn't too shabby. Last year, James Pierre was taking starter-worthy reps at the beginning of the season. This year, he'll be an addition to the practice squad while Sutton, Witherspoon and Wallace man the outside. Layne's special teams gives him the edge over Pierre.

Safety:

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Damontae Kazee, Tre Norwood, Miles Killebrew

The Steelers are deep at safety, but Kazee has nickel ability and will likely use it during the season. Tre Norwood will take a step this season and Miles Killebrew will remain the punt and kick ace for Pittsburgh.

Kicker:

Chris Boswell

Punter:

Pressley Harvin III

Longsnapper:

Christian Kuntz

Notable Practice Squad Players:

Chris Oladokun (Quarterback), Trey Edmunds (Running Back), Mataeo Durant (Running Back), James Pierre (Cornerback), Ulysees Gilbert III (Linebacker), Miles Boykin (Wide Receiver), Tuzar Skipper (Linebacker)

While Oladokun doesn't make the team because of depth at other positions, he stays on the practice squad. His ability to imitate the AFC North quarterbacks makes him the obvious choice.

James Pierre and Tuzar Skipper are the highlights of the defense, and both are promising enough to keep around.

Mataeo Durant is the UDFA running back to watch. He's got skill, but hasn't been flashy enough to say he holds an edge over Anthony McFarland or Benny Snell Jr.

