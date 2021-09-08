AllSteelers Talk: Steelers Need to Sign T.J. Watt
The Pittsburgh Steelers and T.J. Watt have yet to agree on a contract extension. What's the hold up?
Reports say the Steelers are sticking put when it comes to their business model. Even for guys like T.J. Watt, they won't budge on the amount of guaranteed money they'll dish out, which isn't what the outside linebacker is worth.
Does this mean the deal will fall through? Will Watt play this season without an extension? And does a deal get done at all between the two sides?
Head coach Mike Tomlin provided some insight, but nothing is for certain between the two sides.
Dan Moore Jr. is impressing and is now the starting left tackle. What does this mean for the offensive line and is it set-in-stone he'll continue to start once Zach Banner returrns?
And Le'Veon Bell to the Baltimore Ravens... practice squad?
