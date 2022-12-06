Steelers Are Going to Pull Off the Impossible
PITTSBURGH -- For all the times we said the Pittsburgh Steelers season was over, this team is about to prove a lot of people - myself included - wrong.
The Steelers are on the verge of a longer season. Somehow, they took a team with no life, no quarterback, a blurry future and a bad coaching staff and turned them into believers. And heading into Week 14, the football gods are working overtime to get them into the dance.
No one in the locker room ever said it was over. They might have been right.
The Steelers might actually make the playoffs. Here's how it'll happen.
