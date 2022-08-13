Skip to main content

Steelers vs. Seahawks Preview: What to Expect in Preseason Opener

There's so much to watch in the Pittsburgh Steelers return to football.

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Seattle Seahawks for their first preseason game of the 2022 campaign. 

Football is back, and the Steelers are bringing a ton of excitement with them into the season. There are a lot of unanswered questions surrounding this team, none bigger than what to expect at quarterback. But with rookies like George Pickens and Jaylen Warren stealing the show, there's even more thrill than many anticipated. 

Heading into the night, questions about the quarterback, corners, inside linebackers, running backs and even special teams are all on the mind of fans. 

Here's what to expect. 

