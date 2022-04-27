Skip to main content

All Steelers Talk Seven-Round Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers' board got hit immediately.

The Pittsburgh Steelers don't find their quarterback, but land a number of talented additions on both sides of the ball in this seven round NFL Mock Draft. 

The board didn't fall as we planned, but controlling the Steelers, we made the most out of what was presented to us in this mock draft. Discussions needed to be had, but at the end of the day, Pittsburgh's roster left stronger than it entered. 

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Gets More Than Next QB

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Will Trade Up for Malik Willis

Rookie WR Will Determine if Steelers Pay Diontae Johnson

Steelers Will Make Calls About Trading Up in NFL Draft

Steelers 'Sure Bet' to Draft Malik Willis

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings

Players Steelers Cannot Pass On in NFL Draft

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17111599_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Mock Draft 3.0: Pittsburgh Finds More Than Next QB

By Derrick Bell5 minutes ago
USATSI_15363922_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Landing Malik Willis Becoming a Trend

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_17809840_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Will Go Get Malik Willis in NFL Draft

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_17477836_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Takeaway: Steelers Will Go Get RB2

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_16844615_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Rookie WR Will Determine If Steelers Pay Diontae Johnson

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_17381077_168388034_lowres
News

Insider Says Steelers Will Select First QB in NFL Draft

By Noah StrackbeinApr 25, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (20)
News

Steelers Are Looking For This in Their Next Franchise QB

By Noah StrackbeinApr 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2021-07-28 at 8.13.31 AM
News

Steelers Will Make Phone Calls About Trading Up in NFL Draft

By Noah StrackbeinApr 25, 2022