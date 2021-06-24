Sports Illustrated home
AllSteelers Talk: What's Going on With David DeCastro?

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are considering a veteran free agent, there has to be a reason, right?
Author:
and
Publish date:

The Pittsburgh Steelers start their gap between spring workouts and training camp by making headlines. Is it something to be concerned about?

This week, Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib opened up about being an active gay NFL player. Steelers' tackle Zach Banner shared his words of support, marking another moment when No. 72 had all the right things to say. 

The Steelers hosted a five-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman for a visit last week. Why? Is there something they aren't telling us that's alarming enough to make a splash signing?

Who's the favorite to start at nickelback? Right now, there's a leader in a group of misfits competing to replace Mike Hilton. 

With the NFL announcing a deadline of Friday, July 2 for players to opt out of the upcoming season, Noah and Donnie discuss the above topics and more on AllSteelers talk.

Find AllSteelers Talk clips and updates on YouTube and Twitter.

