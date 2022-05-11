Skip to main content

Players Take Shots at Steelers, James Bradberry Hits the Market

The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines for doing nothing.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the target of two players taking shots, but when it comes to the team, they're focused on continuing to build. Does that include James Bradberry? 

If the Steelers want to finish building this defense, do they have to add another cornerback? Right now, their secondary is versatile, but doesn't have a true CB1. That being said, it might not be their most important need right now. 

Plus, Richard Sherman and Antonio Brown have things to say about past and present Steelers. 

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Rookie Minicamp

Cam Heyward Wins Good Guy Award

Steelers Reveal Rookie Jersey Numbers

Former Texas A&M Teammates Told DeMarvin Leal About Steelers

Richard Sherman Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Antonio Brown Bashes Hines Ward: 'Hurry Up and Get Out the Way'

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_16781625_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Several Roster Moves Ahead of Rookie Minicamp

By Noah Strackbein15 hours ago
USATSI_17614963_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Steelers DT Cam Heyward Wins 2022 Good Guy Award

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_15339573_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Fans Get Stuck With More Tom Brady, As He'll Join Fox Sports After Retirement

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_17809389_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Reveal Rookie Jersey Numbers

By Noah StrackbeinMay 9, 2022
USATSI_17444003_168388034_lowres
News

Potential Steelers Target James Bradberry Hits the Open Market

By Noah StrackbeinMay 9, 2022
USATSI_16885562_168388034_lowres
News

Former Texas A&M Teammates Told DeMarvin Leal About Steelers

By Noah StrackbeinMay 9, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (43)
News

Richard Sherman Calls Out Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

By Noah StrackbeinMay 9, 2022
USATSI_9807655_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Bring in Former Bills GM for Second Interview

By Noah StrackbeinMay 9, 2022