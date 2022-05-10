Skip to main content

Steelers DT Cam Heyward Wins 2022 Good Guy Award

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain continues to shine with the media.

PITTSBURGH -- It's no secret Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward is beloved amongst the community and the media. But this year, his efforts with those who write about the team are being highlighted even more. 

Heyward was the recipient of the 2022 Good Guy Award, presented to the player who goes above and beyond to assist the media. Heyward spoke every week last season, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"I try to make sure I am honest, and I communicate well with you guys," Heyward told members of the Pro Football Writers of America. "I just try to be honest and have fun doing it. I have a blast doing it. You guys make it easy on me."

Heyward's nomination stated: "Heyward did not miss an availability for the 2021 season, and those on the beat locally said he never avoided a tough question as he offered open and honest discussions about everything from on-the-field issues to the impact of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. He was cited for consistently going 'above and beyond' to build an honest rapport with those who cover the team."

"You're a good guy, so it's an appropriately named award for you to win," team president Art Rooney II said. 

The award was created in 2005 with Jerome Bettis winning the inaugural year. Heyward is only the second Steeler to win. 

