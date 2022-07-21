Najee Harris Doesn't Want Steelers to Limit Touches

Last season, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris touched the football 381 times, but ended his season with a banged up shoulder as the team headed to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in the playoffs.

This year, the focus around the team has been how the Steelers are going to limit Harris's touches in an effort to keep him healthy throughout the season. That focus does not seem important to Harris, though.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Harris said he doesn't care how many times he carries the football throughout the season.

"I can get 500 god damnit," Harris said. "I didn't have an issue with it. It was the media who had an issue with it. I told them every game, I was like, 'Man, look, if this is the way of winning, I can carry the load.' I trained to carry loads. It's not something that I haven't done before. I did it in college, high school, you know what I mean, NFL."

Harris's workload is expected to be reduced this season despite his lack of concern. The Steelers did not add any veteran presence to their running back room, leaving Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland as their expected backups.

That being said, the Steelers have plans on how they're going to keep Harris healthy deep into the season. One of those being that he sees seven less snaps per game. How those snaps are covered is yet to be determined.

