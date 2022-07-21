Cam Heyward Talked to Larry Ogunjobi About Mason Rudolph Brawl

It's been three years since the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns players got into an altercation following Myles Garrett using his helmet to hit Mason Rudolph.

For anyone who watched, or might have seen afterwards, the fight left a lasting memory. Many involved in the endzone brawl missed games for suspension, including Steelers' newly-signed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

Ogunjobi and the Steelers don't have any bad blood. Rudolph called him after being signed and after three years, most of the team isn't even on the roster anymore.

Still, you can never be too cautious - and Ogunjobi made sure to ask the highest person in the locker room if things will be fine. That person was Cam Heyward, who gave his new teammate a call following the signing.

"I called Larry and he was like 'Is it going to be weird at all?' And I was like, 'No, we're all focused on winning right now,'" Heyward said on his podcast, Not Just Football.

Since the brawl, Rudolph and Garrett have made up and everyone on both teams seem to be moved on. The focus for Ogunjobi as a Steeler is to help fill the void left by Stephon Tuitt, while at the same time proving to the NFL that he's healthy after a foot surgery.

Media and fans will get their first look at the Steelers new defensive lineman during training camp, where he'll address signing with the Steelers - and maybe the relationship he hopes to form with Rudolph.

