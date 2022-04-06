Should Steelers Join Steelers WR Market?

Should the Pittsburgh Steelers consider trading for a wide receiver? Or, should they consider trading Diontae Johnson?

Trades around the NFL have shifted draft expectations for the Steelers. Can they still land a quarterback in the first round? Will they need to wait until the second or 2023 to find a franchise passer?

Johnson now becomes a VERY hot topic amongst the Steelers after teams are handing out mega wideout contracts. Should Pittsburgh keep him around? What can they get for him?

And there are new reports about safeties connected to the Steelers. Who's going to start next to Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2022?

