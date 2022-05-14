Skip to main content

Talking Steelers Rookies and Schedule

Let's break down the Pittsburgh Steelers rookies, their numbers, and the 2022 schedule.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an opportunity to continue their playoff streak, but a first look at their 2022 schedule isn't very pleasing. Plus, let's talk about some jersey numbers and what we saw from the beginning of Rookie Minicamp. 

The Steelers gave their rookies their first NFL numbers, but let's be real - they need to be changed. But some have excuses for their terrible first jersey. 

What we saw from the schedule release wasn't super pleasing, but it wasn't detrimental. It's time for predictions. 

And Rookie Minicamp left plenty of notes. 

