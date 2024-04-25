Report: Steelers Out on 49ers Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly not in the running to land San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk as the team tests their options during the 2024 NFL Draft.
During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, 49ers beat reporter Mike Silver said from his knowledge, the Steelers are "not in play" for Aiyuk at this time. San Francisco is reportedly looking to move either Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel in order to move up in the draft.
"I actually believe, based on my latest information, the Steelers are not in play," Silver said. "I was told by somebody who’s aware of what’s going on, on Tuesday. … So based on my information at that time, that ball was not rolling, nor had the groundwork really been laid. But, these things can happen reasonably fast."
The Steelers have been in the market for a wide receiver trade and Aiyuk has headlined most of that conversation throughout the offseason. With the pricetag being a first-round pick, though, it appears they are no longer looking to make the move.
This doesn't rule Pittsburgh out of any trade during the NFL Draft. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said he believes the Steelers could be a team to watch for Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. After Pittsburgh cleared $7 million in cap space the day before the draft, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said he believes something could be on the horizon with a trade.
They are also reportedly making calls to move up in the first round.
The Steelers hold the 20th pick in the first round but have two third-round picks at their disposal that could be used for a move.
