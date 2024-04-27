Texans Select Jawhar Jordan With No. 205 Pick in 2024 NFL Draft: 'I've Always Been Underrated'
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans added a running back to their offensive backfield during the 2024 NFL Draft. With the No. 205 pick, the Texans drafted Jawhar Jordan from Louisville. Jordan had his best career season during his final year playing for the Louisville Cardinals, rushing for 1,128 yards on 181 carries and 13 touchdowns.
He eclipsed 100 yards in five of his 13 games played and set a career-high during the Cardinals' 23-0 victory over Duke on Oct. 28. Jordan finished with 163 yards and two touchdowns in the win. After the Texans made him a late sixth-round pick, Jordan tweeted, "Steal of the 2024 NFL draft."
"I've always been underrated," Jordan said. "People have counted me out a lot. Even this past season, I wasn't listed as one of the top running backs. I know when it's all said and done, I will be one of the greatest."
Jordan's draft selection also gave quarterback C.J. Stroud a reliable target in the passing game. He is a solid pass-catcher who caught 21 balls for 246 yards last season. His versatility is similar to that of veteran Joe Mixon, whom Jordan watched during his college career at Oklahoma.
Jordan began his college career at Syracuse University. He was last on Syracuse's depth chart, which resulted in him entering the transfer portal after the 2020 season.
"I've always worked my way up from the bottom to the top," Jordan said. "I am grateful for this opportunity."
