Texans GM Nick Caserio Speaks on Joe Mixon Trade: 'We're Glad He's Here'
The Houston Texans have been one of the biggest offseason winners ahead of the draft. With CJ Stroud on his rookie contract and looking like a superstar in the making, the time to win is now. He led the franchise to the postseason, even winning a playoff game.
Adding Stefon Diggs, via trade from the Buffalo Bills to the mix, the offense built around Stroud is going to be electric. Another addition to the team that is going to elevate the Texans' ceiling is the trade that brought Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon to Houston.
With Mixon set to be released from the Bengals, Texans general manager Nick Caserio was able to make a call and trade for the running back rather than competing for him on the open market.
Former Texans running back Devin Singletary took off to the New York Giants, leaving a vacancy at the position. The 27-year-old running back was seemingly the answer as Mixon fits the playstyle the Texans need in the backfield.
"Joe was set to be released. He was a player that we evaluated, and we thought could help our team in some capacity," Caserio said this week. "So, to the earlier question, you get on the phone, talk to the team. 'Hey, we'd be interested. Would you guys be willing to give up a pick, or if we gave up a pick would you be interested?' That's kind of how the trade was consummated."
Giving up draft capital to land Mixon wasn't ideal, but arguing his fit with the team is difficult. The three-year, $27 million extension the Texans gave him was also questionable. But, again, Caserio sees a fit there and the team is willing to do whatever to compete for a Super Bowl -- something the Texans took a big leap towards this offseason.
"Just relative to the commitment we made to Joe, Joe has been a productive player, pretty consistent player, and we think he can help our team. We're glad he's here hopefully for a few more years. That's how that all sort of came together," Caserio continued.
The Texans could have gotten a cheaper option in the NFL Draft, which is a few days away, but the team went ahead and got their guy through a trade, which gives the team a level of comfort at the position rather than taking a gamble in the draft.
