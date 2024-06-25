C.J. Stroud Enjoys Vacation With Steelers’ QB Justin Fields Ahead of Training Camp
Houston Texans star quarterback C.J. Stroud has been busy this offseason. Between offseason workouts, OTAs, and other team functions -- Stroud has found the time to enjoy some traveling. First, he toured Asia alongside Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons.
Now, Stroud is on the move once again. Accompanied by Pittsburgh Steelers' Justin Fields, Stroud is enjoying a trip to Morocco.
The two young quarterbacks had incredible careers at Ohio State, which is their connection to each other. Stroud was the backup to Fields in 2020 before taking the reigns as Fields took off to the NFL.
When the Chicago Bears traded Fields to the Steelers, where he will back up Russell Wilson during the 2024 NFL season, Stroud was there to support him. The Bears moved Fields and all of his potential to make room for Caleb Williams, which raised questions from Stroud.
"I don't want to throw any shade at the Bears' front office, but why couldn't they do that for Justin?" Stroud said via Bleacher Report. "To me, that makes no sense. They couldn't do this in years prior? No quarterback in NFL history has made three coordinators and two head coaches work. That makes no sense. They are giving him the shot to figure it out with structure and stability, which I love for him. But that's just confusing to me that they wouldn't do that for Justin."
Either way, it's safe to assume the two have a strong friendship. The Buckeyes products both made the NFL as high overall picks, and both assumed starting jobs immediately. While Fields is currently a backup, it's hard to imagine it remains that way for too long.
Stroud is taking some time off, too, before a long NFL season, which sees the Texans mounting real expectations after an incredible campaign in 2023.
