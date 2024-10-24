Texans Daily

Houston Texans Reveal Second Injury Report Before Colts Game

The Houston Texans are still banged up as they practice ahead of their Week 8 battle.

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) before the game against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are looking to bounce back after taking a gut-wrenching loss at Lambeau Field. The Green Bay Packers defeated the Texans after nailing a game-winning field goal, dropping Houston's record to 5-2 on the season.

The Texans' pass game was also non-existent, as C.J. Stroud completed just 10 of his 21 passes in the contest. While superstar wide receiver Nico Collins is still on Injured Reserve, the team has more than enough depth at the position to find continued success.

Houston will be looking to get back on track in Week 8 as they host the Indianapolis Colts in what will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams. Here's how the squad's Thursday injury report looked as they prepare for the contest:

DNP:

  • LB Azeez Al-Shaair, knee
  • S Jimmie Ward, groin
  • LB Henry To'oTo'o, concussion
  • CB D'Angelo Ross, illness

LP:

  • DT Foley Fatukasi, shoulder
  • WR Robert Woods, foot
  • CB Kamari Lassiter, shoulder
  • OT Laremy Tunsil, ankle
  • DE Will Anderson Jr., chest
  • OT Tytus Howard, knee

The Texans are quite banged up, but the main focal point at practice is finding ways for Stroud to easily get wide receiver Tank Dell involved in the passing game. The star receiver caught zero passes on four targets.

Robert Woods was a limited participant, improving from a non-participant from yesterday's practice. His return could boost the passing game, too, as the Texans look for an offensive boost to get back on track in Week 8.

After such an impressive start, the Texans' potential on the season has been seen. Getting healthy and gearing up for success with the season winding down is important.

