Houston Texans QB Case Keenum On Reuniting With Stefon Diggs: 'Its Really Cool'
The Houston Texans made several significant roster moves this offseason. However, landing wide receiver Stefon Diggs may have been the team's biggest acquisition. Houston landed the four-time Pro Bowler in exchange with the Buffalo Bills for a 2025 second-round pick (via the Minnesota Vikings), a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick on April 3.
Diggs spent all of OTAs and mandatory minicamp getting acquainted with his new teammates. However, joining the Texans gave Diggs a chance to reunite with former teammate Case Keenum, who helped the veteran receiver create one of the league's biggest postseason plays over the past decade.
READ MORE: Stefon Diggs on Trade From Bills: 'I Asked God to Light My Path'
"It's really cool to get back out there and see Stefon on the practice field and to watch him absolutely do some dirty things on some routes that I haven't seen anybody be able to do," Keenum told KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson.
"He's a dynamic player. If anything, he has gotten more savviness and can put some extra sauce on some routes when he needs to win. He's done a great job of continuing to build his craft and work his tools and his toolset, and I'm excited to see what he can do in the fall."
Keenum and Diggs played one season together with the Vikings during the 2017 season. They led the franchise to one of their best seasons in team history, finishing the regular season with an 11-3 record.
The Vikings advanced to the NFC Championship, where they fell 38-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, it was the performance during the divisional round where Keenum and Diggs made history.
With 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Diggs completed a 61-yard touchdown pass to Diggs. His pass attempt led to the Vikings' 29-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Keenum's lone year with the Vikings marked one of his best career seasons. He finished with 3,547 passing yards, completing 67.6 percent of his passes and 22 touchdowns. Diggs finished with 849 yards on 64 catches and eight touchdowns.
READ MORE: Diggs Trade Has Houston Texans 'Excited' to Begin Offseason Workouts
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24.