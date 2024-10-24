Texans Daily

Texans QB C.J. Stroud Must Bounce Back vs. Colts

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will hope to play better against the Indianapolis Colts.

Oct 20, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) tackles Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter of their game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans struggled mightily on offense against the Green Bay Packers, but they will look to get back in the saddle against the Indianapolis Colts.

With first place in the AFC South on the line, the Texans need to have a big week, and C.J. Stroud in particular needs to bounce back from throwing just 86 yards. But Texans coach DeMeco Ryans has faith in his quarterback.

“C.J. handles adversity really well because he’s really grounded," Ryans said. "He’s grounded in the word, first and foremost and that helps him to be able to weather the adversity when tough things come his way. Losing a game or having a tough game is the only adversity he’s faced in life. And it doesn’t dictate who he is or change his personality and what he’s about. So, I’m excited to see how, not only C.J., but how everyone responds after losing a game. Is it adversity? No, we lost a game. There’s a lot more adversity in life that a lot of people deal with. We lost a game. It happens. Let’s move on. Let’s see how we play this week.”

If Stroud and the Texans are able to put things in perspective and leave last week's game in the past by not allowing it to fester into this week, Houston could find itself back in the win column and 6-2 at the season's halfway mark.

