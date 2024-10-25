Texans Daily

Texans' C.J. Stroud Hopes to Uplift Tank Dell

C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell hope to be beacons of light for the Houston Texans.

Nov 12, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Tank Dell (3) in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is the backbone of the team, and by extension is his best friend and fellow second-year pro Tank Dell.

After coming into the league together, Stroud and Dell have formed a great bond where they celebrate together when successful and pick each other up when they are down, much like when Dell failed to register a catch in the team's Week 7 loss against the Green Bay Packers.

“Honestly, to be real with you, he was upset, of course, but he had a great day at practice today he is in high spirits," Stroud said of Dell. "Just a testimony for me and him, we are blessed enough to play this game. We realize this thing is really cool but ultimately who you are in your soul is more important than anything. ... I am really proud of him how he approached today and how he approached yesterday having an off day and Monday after the game. Just trying to get better in the weight room and just checking on him and making sure he is in high spirits and he does the same thing for me."

Stroud also struggled himself, throwing for just 86 yards in one of his bleaker performances of his two-year career. The two can bounce off of one another in order to get things back to the way they need to be for the Texans to be successful.

Stroud, Dell and the Texans are preparing for their Week 8 matchup at home against the Indianapolis Colts.

