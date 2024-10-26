Houston Texans Rookie DB Game Status vs. Colts Revealed
The Houston Texans took a brutal loss in Week 7. Not only did they fall to a game-winning field goal kick to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, but they had a egrigous passing game that could have led to a victory if they were even mediocre.
After falling to 5-2 on the season, the Texans will have a chance to bounce back in Week 8 as they take on the Indianapolis Colts for the second time this season.
Returning to health is important for the Texans as they try to make their mark as a contending squad, and they've certainly seen injuries shake up their starting lineup in the past couple of seasons. With superstar wide receiver Nico Collins set to miss his third game since being placed on Injured Reserve, it'll be interesting to see how the Texans get their passing game going.
READ MORE: Texans Shift Focus to Adapted Colts Offense in Rematch
It should be seamless with star wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell healthy, though. The secondary will be one step closer to being healthy, too, as rookie cornerback Kamari Lassiter will make his return in Week 8. They will be without two key defenders, still, as Houston released their final injury report of the week with key game statuses being revealed:
OUT:
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair, knee
- S Jimmie Ward, groin
Questionable:
- LB Henry To'oTo'o, concussion
The Colts, like the Texans, will be short two key defenders in the matchup with Genard Avery and Jaylon Carlies being listed as out for the contest. DeForest Buckner is questionable as he looks to make his return to the gridiron, too.
Having taken down Indianapolis once this season already, the Texans should be able to bounce back from their loss, which would be huge for the record at this point in the season.
READ MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud Hopes to Uplift Tank Dell
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Colts vs. Texans Prediction Revealed
• Titans Trade Former Texans Star to Chiefs; What's Next?
• Texans Coach Believes Offense Can Bounce Back