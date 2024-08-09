Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers First Quarter Live Game Updates
The Houston Texans' starters will be seeing their first action of the preseason tonight in their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after not playing in the annual Hall of Fame Game last week against the Chicago Bears.
Last week, in a game that was shortened due to weather, the Texans' backup offense looked sharp, but there is much to be desired out of the defensive backups as they struggled throughout the night in the loss. Tonight they will get that chance with kickoff against the Steelers set for 7:00 ET/6:00 CT.
PREGAME:
1st Quarter:
- The Pittsburgh Steelers will receive the opening kickoff after winning the coin toss. Calvin Austin brings it out to the 23 yard line.
- Fields finds Najee Harris for a 16 yard gain and a first down.
- Fields finds Pickens on second down for a gain of 15 yards and another first down.
- The exchange with the center is fumbled by Fields and he is tackled for a loss of four yards.
- Fields connects with Pat Freiermuth for a gain of six yards, but he is short of the first down and will be forced to punt.
- Sims catches the punt and returns it to the Houston 21 after a return of 16 yards.
- Dameon Pierce starts the game with a loss of one on first down.
- Stroud finds Cade Stover for a gain of 7 yards. It’ll be third and short.
- Stroud’s third down pass is intended for Schultz, but the ball is incomplete with tight coverage. It’ll be fourth down and the Texans will punt.
- Townsend’s punt goes 58 yards and is fair caught at the Pittsburgh 15 yard line by Watkins.
- Fields with another fumbled exchange with the center, but the Steelers are able to hop back on top of it. It’s 2nd and 6.
- Fields scrambles on second for a short gain. 3rd and medium upcoming.
- Fields is sacked by Danielle Hunter for a loss of 8 yards. Pittsburgh will be forced to punt.
- Tank Dell catches the punt and finds some running room for a gain of 22 yards. Flags on the play. Player out of bounds on kick called on Pittsburgh, an additional 5 yards is added to the end of the play and Houston will take over at the Steelers 36-yard line.
- Stroud rolls out on second down but is almost sacked, but he is able to throw it away. Third down.
- Stroud finds Tank Dell for a huge gain of 34 yards and a touchdown. The Texans XP is good and they take the lead over the Steelers 7-0 with 6:17 remaining in the quarter.
- Plumlee takes it out of the landing zone for a gain of 23 yards, holding on Pittsburgh brings the ball back to the Steelers’ 14.
- Najee Harris finds some room up the middle for a gain of 6 yards on first down.
- Fields connects with Pickens and a good block helps him pick up 10 yards and a first down.
- Fields, heating up, finds Van Jefferson deep for a gain of 20 yards out to midfield.
- Jaylen Warren spells Najee and he explodes for 9 yards and a first down after a strong second effort.
- Fields’ second down pass is incomplete, intended for Van Jefferson. It’ll be 3rd and 6.
- Fields is sacked on third down for a loss of 7 yards. The Steelers will punt.
- Sims fair catches the punt and the Texans will begin their drive deep in their own territory at the eight.
- Davis Mills in the game now and his pass is incomplete to Robert Woods, but pass interference is called for 24 yards and Houston will have the ball at their own 33.
-
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today!
Follow Caleb on Twitter
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Rookie RBs Getting 'Wake-Up Call' in Training Camp
• Huge Update Regarding Health Status of Texans' Starting Right Tackle
• Houston Texans Rookie OT Earns Praise from Veteran Star
• NFL Power Rankings: Houston Texans Among Best Teams in League