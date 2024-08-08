NFL Power Rankings: Houston Texans Among Best Teams in League
The Houston Texans are looking to build off what they had last year when they made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
They are looking to capitalize on their winning equity with the acquisitions of linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, defensive end Danielle Hunter and wide receiver Stefon Diggs among others.
NFL.com writer Eric Edholm released his latest power rankings and placed the Texans at No. 6.
"There has been some good news early in camp, with the emergence of rookie CB Kamari Lassiter (No. 42 overall), but also some bad news, with Denico Autry being suspended for the season’s first six games. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that those six contests look like the easiest patch of a pretty challenging schedule. Yes, there are some key "swing" games during that initial stretch, including against the Bears (Week 2) and Bills (Week 5), which will help measure how close the Texans are to being contenders, but even those teams are likely to be going through some growing pains early on. I’ve said I think elevating the Texans to Super Bowl status this season might be a bit too rich for me, but this ranking also reflects just how far they’ve come in a year’s time," Edholm writes.
READ MORE: Houston Texans' Bobby Slowik Reveals Goal for C.J. Stroud
The only teams to rank ahead of the Texans were the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
The Texans will play in their second preseason game on Friday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
READ MORE: Who's Winning Houston Texans Starting DT Job at Training Camp?
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Read More Houston Texans News
•Houston Texans Superstar C.J. Stroud Looks 'Really Good' At Training Camp
•Houston Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Praises 'Tough' Rookie TE
•Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud, Starters to Play vs. Pittsburgh Steelers?
•Houston Texans Reveal Depth Chart Update Ahead of Game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers