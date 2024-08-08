Houston Texans Rookie OT Earns Praise from Veteran Star
Houston Texans rookie offensive tackle Blake Fisher isn't currently playing with the starters on the depth chart, but he has been playing against them during practice at training camp.
Veteran defensive end Danielle Hunter has noticed the work Fisher has put in this offseason.
“He’s coming along well," Hunter said. "I remember before last game, I talked to him before the game and I was like, ‘You’re going to do just fine.’ Going up against this defense, whether it’s me, [DE] Will [Anderson Jr.] and whomever, and he’s been doing a pretty solid job. So, I think he – I’m not sure, but I think he’s done great.”
Fisher was taken in the second round by the Texans in April's draft out of Notre Dame, a school that has produced many great offensive linemen, so he has a legacy to withhold coming into the league.
Fisher has a great opportunity competing against an active defense in training camp each day, and that is only going to make him better moving forward.
Fisher will have a chance to play another great defense in the Pittsburgh Steelers in tomorrow's preseason game. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
