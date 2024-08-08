Huge Update Regarding Health Status of Texans' Starting Right Tackle
The Houston Texans had a scare earlier this week as starting right tackle Tytus Howard left practice early.
During the practice, Howard didn't finish any drills after going to the blue medical tent. Fans were left wondering if the injury was something that would leave the starting right tackle sidelined for an extended period of time.
Fortunately, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans cleared the air as the team prepares for their second preseason contest, this time coming against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“Tytus is good,” Ryans said.
With the Texans playing Friday, it's unknown whether Howard will try and play or not, given he sat out during Wednesday's practice. The team could elect to rest him and ensure a full recovery with another week of ramping up.
It's a unique situation as players like C.J. Stroud, Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins will make an appearance in the exhibition game against the Steelers, which means injuries aren't necessarily a factor when it comes to personnel decisions for the preseason game. Still, with Howard having recently suffered his injury, resting could make the most sense.
“We keep going with our offensive line,” Ryans said. “We’re always moving guys around, having guys play different positions. So whoever is available and ready to go, they’ll be out there for preseason.”
With injuries littering the offensive tackle position, being versatile and flexible with personnel is a great approach as the Texans are mounting for what could be a special season with the franchise hunting its first Super Bowl victory.
The Texans kick off in Pittsburgh at 6:00 p.m. local time as the team will get a good look at what's healthy of their offensive line rotation.
