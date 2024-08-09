Texans Daily

Houston Texans Rookie RBs Getting 'Wake-Up Call' in Training Camp

Jawhar Jordan and British Brooks are learning a lot in their first Houston Texans training camp.

Jeremy Brener

Jul 27, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans running back Jawhar Jordan (42) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans running back Jawhar Jordan (42) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans are pretty much set at the running back position with Joe Mixon leading the way and Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale and Cam Akers playing complementary roles.

However, there are two rookie running backs also looking to earn a spot on the team in sixth-round pick Jawhar Jordan and undrafted free agent British Brooks.

The two didn't play much in last week's Hall of Fame Game with the weather terminating the game in the second half, but they continue to make the most of each rep they get.

"Out of the reps they did get, they made the most out of it," Ryans said. "You see [RB British] Brooks made a nice play on special teams. [RB] Jawhar [Jordan] had a run that we think we could’ve done a better job of finishing and running the ball, so now I see how he’s running the ball in practice. He’s done a great job this week. Probably his best week of camp so far. So, that game definitely served its purpose of showing the young guys, ‘Hey, what does it truly take to build and get better in the League.’ They’ve got that answer. They’ve got that wake-up call, so to speak. And they’ve shown it this week in practice.”

If any of the two were to make the roster, Jordan is the likelier of the pair simply because he was a draft pick, but they have to fight for a limited amount of reps in training camp and the preseason, and the outlook isn't great.

Making their mark on special teams and other areas will help each of their cases in making it to the final roster.

Jordan and Brooks will look to embrace another opportunity tonight when the Texans take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

