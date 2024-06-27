Houston Texans' Biggest Strengths, Weaknesses on Roster Ahead of 2024 Season
The Houston Texans made a handful of key moves this offseason to solidify themselves as a Super Bowl contender heading into the 2024 NFL season. Behind second-year star quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans are primed to have an elite offense.
According to ESPN's roster rankings, which breaks down a handful of things about the rosters, including strengths and weaknesses, the Texans have the eighth-best roster in the NFL. Of course, a team with such a highly regarded roster comes with expectations.
What is Houston's biggest strength on its roster, though? According to ESPN, and just about anyone who would answer the question, Houston's wide receiver corps is the strength of the roster.
"Houston was already in good shape at wide receiver with the returning duo of Nico Collins and Tank Dell, so adding star Stefon Diggs to the mix cements this as one of the best WR rooms in the NFL," ESPN wrote.
Add in talents such as Noah Brown and John Metchie III -- the Texans not only have supreme star power in their wide receiver room but also depth any NFL team would do anything to achieve. Stroud will thrive with so many talented players to target with his passes.
With such a talented team, though, where does the weakness come in? ESPN believes the defensive tackle will be the biggest weakness on the roster.
"Offensive line was a strong candidate here, but DT is arguably a larger concern," ESPN wrote. "Journeyman newcomer Foley Fatukasi tops the depth chart after struggling in Jacksonville, and he'll be joined by an underwhelming group of veterans that includes Kurt Hinish, Khalil Davis, Tim Settle and Mario Edwards Jr. Versatile Denico Autry will factor in, although he's entering his age-34 season and has primarily aligned at the edge."
Thankfully for the Texans, having players such as Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. playing opposite each other on the edge will help the team disrupt opposing backfields, helping patch the hole that is the defensive tackle position.
It's a shock ESPN didn't consider the team's cornerback room and depth a weakness, though, considering they tried to address the matter both in free agency and the draft.
