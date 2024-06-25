Houston Texans Star C.J. Stroud Projected to be All-Pro in 2024
The 2023 NFL season was an exciting one across the board, and Houston Texans fans saw their team improve from a three-win team to a double-digit win playoff team. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was electric, emerging as a star along with first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, proving his value as the man steering the ship.
CBS Sports' Josh Edwards projected the NFL All-Pros at each position -- using previous samples and data to make a firm prediction. With this, Stroud was listed as a potential All-Pro heading into the new NFL season.
"Fans have been able to see more of Stroud's personality since the season concluded. He is wired the right way as a competitor and a student of the game. His rookie season, which ended in the divisional round of the playoffs, was one of the best ever seen from a player in his first season," Edwards wrote.
Stroud posted 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions in year one as an NFL quarterback. He played in 15 games and a playoff game, showing every bit of superstar potential he holds.
"As he continues to grow more comfortable with the system, the talent around him, the atmosphere and more, he should be able to take his game to another level. Stroud completed 63.9% of his passes for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Ohio State product finished fourth in EPA per dropback last season, per TruMedia," Edwards continued.
With the Texans building more talent around the second-year star quarterback, he'll have that much more potential to realize his superstar potential in the coming season as the Texans battle real expectations.
Getting caught up in a Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection won't be a focus of Stroud's, as the Texans are searching to raise the Lombardi trophy for the first time in franchise history.
