What Would It Take For Stefon Diggs to Extend His Contract With Houston Texans?
The Houston Texans traded for Stefon Diggs on April 3 and catapulted the franchise into championship contention.
Houston landed the four-time Pro Bowler in exchange for the Buffalo Bills' 2025 second-round pick (via the Minnesota Vikings), a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. With three years left on his deal, it appeared that Diggs would join the Texans' legendary position group, which features Hall of Famer Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins.
But within 24 hours after his arrival, the Texans voided the final three years of his contract. The decision could result in Diggs becoming one-and-done in Houston following the end of the 2024 season.
Diggs' pending free agency could become an underlying storyline when training camp begins on July 18. On the latest installment of Locked On Texans, Coty M. Davis and John Hickman discuss the most critical factors that will determine Diggs's re-signing with the franchise beyond next season.
"I've been chasing the Super Bowl since I got in the league," Diggs said. "To say like you get to one specific place and say this is where I want to try to win it, but this is where I'm at right now.
"I believe in this team and the quarterback [C.J. Stroud]. Those are unspoken things that we all can assume. I came here to win, and that started with game one. Moving forward, of course, you want a ring. It sounds good to be like you won a Super Bowl and you won a ring, but it takes a lot of effort and consistency. For me, winning is always at the forefront of my brain with everything I do. It's one thing at a time, rather than jumping the gun. I don't put the carrot before the horse."
