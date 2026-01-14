Former Texans DE Signs With Patriots Before Playoff Game

One former member of the Houston Texans' elite defense is heading over to join their looming playoff opponent for next week's divisional opponent, the New England Patriots.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Patriots are signing former Texans defensive end Darrell Taylor.

"In advance of an AFC divisional round showdown with the Texans at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots are signing former Houston defensive end Darrell Taylor to their practice squad, per a league source."

Taylor had previously been waived this past week before the Texans took on the Pittsburgh Steelers for their Wild Card matchup in order to create space on the 53-man roster for rookie safety Jaylen Reed, who had been elevated ahead of kickoff.

Fast forward to now, and it didn't take long for Taylor to get settled into a new spot, as the Patriots are the latest team to pick up his services just days away from their looming playoff game against Houston.

Darrell Taylor Signs to Patriots

Taylor, a former second round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, had spent time with both the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears prior to his short tenure with the Texans this season.

Throughout his five-year career, Taylor has played in 69 career games while starting in 13 of them, logging a total of 24.5 sacks, 126 combined tackles, 25 for loss, and seven forced fumbles.

This year with the Texans, though, he was never able to find that consistent role on their defensive line due to an injury-riddled campaign, while also having to compete with some stout talent at his position off the edge like stars Danielle Hunter and first-team All-Pro selection Will Anderson Jr. in order to get extended reps on the field.

In four games, he had just four combined tackles to his name before he was eventually sidelined with a knee injury dating back to Week 9 of the regular season before he was eventually released before the postseason, less than one year after signing his $5.5 million contract from the 2025 offseason.

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) rushes as Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (77) blocks during the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Taylor will bring a bit of knowledge of the Texans' defensive scheme and playbook to the table while in New England, which comes at an opportune time being right on the cusp of Houston's playoff meeting against the Patriots.

However, he'll also bring a bit of pass-rushing prowess and veteran experience to a Patriots defense that's had a few ups and downs when it comes to its consistency in bringing pressure, having just 35 total sacks throughout the year along with the NFL's 20th-best sack percentage (5.92%).

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!