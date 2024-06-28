Houston Texans' QB C.J. Stroud Receives Prominent Honor From CBS Sports
It took quarterback C.J. Stroud one season to establish himself as one of the top players at his position. In 2023, Stroud led the Houston Texans to a 10-7 regular season record, marking the most wins by the franchise since 2019. He helped the Texans end their three-year postseason drought, where they advanced to the Divisional Round.
Stroud finished his rookie season with 4,557 total passing yards, the second-most in NFL history by a rookie quarterback, trailing only Andrew Luck (4,662) in 2012.
Stroud's success has him entering his second season as a top-tier quarterback. CBS Sports recently listed Stroud as the best quarterback under 25 years old. Cody Benjamin ranked Stroud No. 9 overall amid their ranking — beating out Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) and Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers).
"It's not just that Stroud was both ultra-efficient and ultra-explosive (8.2 yards per pass attempt) as a rookie; it's that his unexpected combo of both downfield aggression and ball control elevated the rest of a so-so Texans lineup. His size, confidence and pocket-passing prowess have future MVP written all over them." — Benjamin
Stroud's stellar rookie season resulted in him receiving his first Pro Bowl nod while taking home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.
On Jan. 13, Stroud became the youngest starting quarterback in league history to win a playoff game. The Texans defeated the Cleveland Browns 45-14 during the Wild Card round, where Stroud finished the game going 16 of 21 for 274 yards and three touchdowns.
