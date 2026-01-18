How Concerning Weather Impacts Texans-Patriots Playoff Game

The Houston Texans escaped the Wild Card Round with a dominant 30-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, capped off by two defensive touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Now, the Texans are heading into a much tougher test against the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round, but there is an interesting caveat about Sunday afternoon's game.

For the first time this season, the Texans are preparing for a snow game. The forecast for Sunday's game shows plenty of snow in Foxborough, making things very interesting for both sides, but especially for a Houston team that is not used to inclement weather.

Looks like it’ll be a snow game in Foxboro today.



Flurries are already coming down here but the snow really picks up around the second half today. pic.twitter.com/kJ42zitsU0 — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) January 18, 2026

How Texans can take advantage of the snow game

Sure, the Texans do not see much snow down in Houston, but this could oddly benefit the visitors on Sunday. This Texans defense is the best in the NFL, and they have a dominant eight-game winning streak to show for it, but imagine what they could do in a grueling, physical snow game.

Drake Maye and the Patriots offense are likely used to these types of cold-weather environments, but it is hard to prepare for multiple inches of snow. If Sunday's game turns into a battle of the trenches, the Texans have a significant advantage that could turn the tide of the Divisional matchup.

If Sunday's game were typical weather, the Texans would be much more concerned with Maye hitting his speedy receivers right over their heads, but it should be much easier, in theory, to keep things contained in the snow.

Not to mention, the Texans have announced all-white uniforms for Sunday's game. On a snow-covered field, those defenders could be all over the Patriots' offense without even seeing them at first glance.

Both NFL playoff games will be impacted by the weather today. It looks like a sloppy second half in Foxboro, with multiple inches of snow expected for the Patriots vs. Texans.



Behind a cold front, winds gust 20-30 mph for the Bears vs. Rams game with a few flurries possible. pic.twitter.com/aCKUlGWaZj — Ryan Morse (@RyanMorseWx) January 18, 2026

Can C.J. Stroud survive the snow?

In last week's win over the Steelers, Texans QB C.J. Stroud fumbled five total times, losing two of them, and threw an interception on top of that. It was a wildly messy game for Stroud and the Texans' offense, and even though they got the job done, there is legitimate concern about how things will fare in the cold on Sunday.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Stroud has not played many snow games in his career, but in his limited opportunities in such instances, he has played just fine.

"I think I'm still kind of used to it," Stroud said about playing in cold weather in early December. "I mean, it wasn't that long ago to where I was playing in the cold [at Ohio State], so I try my best to stay warm."

It will certainly be worth monitoring the conditions of Sunday's win-or-go-home game, but the snow might not impact the Texans as much as people would think.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!