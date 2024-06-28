Houston Texans to Gain Leadership Quality in Veteran Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs' top objective as he begins his first season with the Houston Texans is to win a Super Bowl. His acquisition on April 3 catapulted the franchise into championship contention, and the Texans believe Diggs' talents will be enough for the team to reach their goals.
But as a 10-year veteran, Diggs will also bring leadership to the Texans, given that the team's wide receiving core is young and still trying to establish a foundation amid their early career success.
"I've been in this league for a little while now, and I have those conversations with them and listen to them talk — and I'm like, ‘You sound a lot like myself when I was your age,’" Diggs said.
"I just remember being in their shoes and I'm equally as hungry, if even not more now. I've had a taste of playoffs and getting close. I see their mindset and the things they want for themselves, and it's everything I have always wanted for myself."
During their short time together as teammates, Diggs has taken Tank Dell under his wing. The two respective parties already had a relationship prior to the trade, and Dell revealed that he and the four-time All-Pro receiver are incredibly close.
As a second-year prospect, Dell possesses the talents to emerge as one of the league's best receivers. He believes learning from Diggs will significantly benefit his development on and off the field.
Diggs, similar to Dell, is a mid-round draft pick who established himself as one of the league's best receivers over the past decade.
He began his career as a fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings (No. 146 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. During his final season with the Buffalo Bills in 2023, Diggs recorded his sixth consecutive season of 1,000 yards — finishing with 1,183 yards on 107 catches and eight touchdowns.
"That's my guy — he been in the league for a minute and he know the steps to take to get there," Dell said. "He’s been a leader since he came in the locker room speaking to us and just giving us knowledge, giving us game, pouring back into us and making sure we know the steps it takes to get where we want to go.
"He's been nothing short of amazing, the whole group of receivers, all of us. He ready to go. He still got that "it" factor, and I feel like with all of us coming at the opposing teams, it's going to be special."
