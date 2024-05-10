WATCH: Texans' C.J. Stroud Intercepted at Tokyo Football Camp
C.J. Stroud has had an incredible opportunity this offseason. Not because the Houston Texans are going all in, building a Super Bowl-contending roster around Stroud after breaking out as a star during his rookie season — though that is a bonus. He's been touring Asia, helping globalize the game of American football.
In doing so, the Houston Texans star second-year quarterback has been accompanied by Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. They've hosted football camps together, thrown ceremonial pitches at a baseball game and have even dabbled in some sumo wrestling.
Recently, at Stroud's football camp in Tokyo, the Texans star quarterback was intercepted by a camper. Of course, this was a huge moment for the camper, and he showed every bit of emotion after the takeaway.
Again, this is super cool for Stroud. He gets to take America's favorite sport over the pond to show new people the game, and to see a camper have such joy after making a play has to be so, so rewarding.
Stroud and Parsons are two incredible players to help globalize American football. The Cowboys are one of the most notable franchises in sports, and the Texans are an up-and-coming Super Bowl-contending team. The two young superstars have incredible personal brands, making them great personalities to go help grow the sport.
For Stroud, while he enjoys the offseason while helping American football expand, the Texans have remained incredibly active in building a roster around the young quarterback.
The Ohio State product was selected No. 2 overall during the 2023 NFL Draft. He proved quickly he was the right man for the job — turning the Texans into a playoff team.
Leading the team to a 10-7 record during his rookie season, Stroud broke out as a star. It's more than explainable for Houston to be pushing their chips to open their Super Bowl window, and he's also the right guy to help globalize the NFL and the sport of American football.
