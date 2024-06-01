Houston Texans' DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud Earn High Ranking as QB-Coach Duo
The NFL is in the thick of the offseason, leaving plenty of time for discourse all around the league. The Houston Texans are one of the handful of teams receiving plenty of praise and hype heading into the 2024 NFL season.
After posting a 10-7 record and winning a playoff game last season — the first year with head coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud together — the hype machine rolling in Houston's favor makes sense.
READ MORE: Houston Texans Stars CJ Stroud And Stefon Diggs Connect in OTAs
With Stroud emerging as a star quarterback heading into his second season with Ryans and the Texans, the team put extra talent around him, acquiring running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, adding to an already talented offense.
Still, Ryans and Stroud are primed for another incredible season, as the quarterback-head coach pairing is among the best in the NFL. Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame ranked all 32 quarterback-head coach duos in the NFL, with the Texans' duo ranking No. 4 in the entire league.
"This might be a bit high for Ryans, but it’s hard not to be bullish. The Texans won 11 games total in three years before his arrival, and won 10 last year," Verderame wrote. "Then there’s Stroud, who appears to be the next great quarterback in the NFL. As a rookie, he passed for 4,108 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors."
While Stroud's emergence as a star quarterback during last season has plenty to do with this ranking, it can't be lost that Ryans immediately proved the be the correct hire for Houston. The Texans immediately turned things around under his leadership.
The improvement from three to ten wins wasn't completely on Stroud. Did Stroud being a superstar help? Absolutely. But Ryans coaches a well-rounded team with talent from top to bottom. It's no shock they rank so high in the NFL among all duos.
READ MORE: Texans' Bobby Slowik 'Making Things Easier' Ahead of Second Season
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Follow Kade on Twitter.