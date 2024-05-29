C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell Give Strong Reaction to Texans’ Nico Collins Extension
The Houston Texans are full of young stars. Two offensive staples, C.J. Stroud and Tank Dell, are on their rookie contracts, helping the team keep the championship window open longer. However, the team did have to extend wide receiver Nico Collins and give him a pay raise to keep his services in Houston long-term.
Collins and the Texans agreed to a three-year, $72.75 million contract extension on Tuesday. The 25-year-old's new contract is worth up to $75 million.
The contract was more than deserved by the Texans wide receiver. He's coming off a career-best season, posting 80 catches for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games played. He and Dell proved to be an incredible one-two punch and a true building block for Houston.
The hefty price tag drew strong reactions from both Stroud -- the team's second-year star quarterback -- and Dell.
For Stroud, fresh off passing for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns in 15 appearances during his rookie campaign, securing one of his top targets for three more seasons is more than enough reason to be jolly.
The same goes for Dell. Playing alongside Collins allows the two to truly shine, opening the field for each other and using their gravity to allow one another to find space in the field.
To add to the two young wide receivers, the Texans traded a second-round pick to acquire Buffalo Bills superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The wide receiver corps is going to be elite for the Texans next season, and they'll more than likely propel the team to a second straight double-digit win season and a playoff berth.
Houston's offense appears to be elite in the upcoming season, even if players are having to make individual statistical sacrifices. They're going to be a wonder to watch as they continue to grow and blossom into the Super Bowl-contending team they project to be.
